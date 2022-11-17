Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,753 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 23,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 8.1 %

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 28,859 shares worth $1,736,420. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.