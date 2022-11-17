Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.