Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in DILA Capital Acquisition were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DILA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

DILA Capital Acquisition Profile

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

