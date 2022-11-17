Walleye Capital LLC Sells 17,427 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.39 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

