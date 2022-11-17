Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CREC. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

