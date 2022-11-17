Walleye Capital LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

