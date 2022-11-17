Walleye Capital LLC Sells 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,470.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,222.16.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

