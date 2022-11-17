Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,998,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $122.51 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

