Walleye Capital LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duolingo by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Portman Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $4,842,000. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,986,520. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

