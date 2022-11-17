Walleye Capital LLC Takes $438,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,411 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.