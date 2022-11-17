Walleye Capital LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

