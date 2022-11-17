Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.