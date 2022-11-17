Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

