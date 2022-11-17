Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Communications Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.