Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

