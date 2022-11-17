Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $529.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

