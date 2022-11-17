Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.