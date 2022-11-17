Walleye Capital LLC Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $442,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

