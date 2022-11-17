Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 10,643 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,201,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,414,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

