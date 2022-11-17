Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 151.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 377,600 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 38.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 138,845 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.