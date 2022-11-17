Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 11,650 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

