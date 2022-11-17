Walleye Trading LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $49.44 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.