Walleye Trading LLC Invests $361,000 in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $3,326,000.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of CLRCU stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

