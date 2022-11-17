Walleye Trading LLC Invests $395,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

