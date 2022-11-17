Walleye Trading LLC Invests $402,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $142,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

Veris Residential Price Performance

In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,825.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,081,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,944,925.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Veris Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.