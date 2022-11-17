Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEAU stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.