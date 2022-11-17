Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCACU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

