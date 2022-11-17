Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 25,133 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of AKR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

