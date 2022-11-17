Walleye Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 581,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,940,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after acquiring an additional 354,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,692,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,110,000 after acquiring an additional 578,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Insider Activity

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

