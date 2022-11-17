Walleye Trading LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

