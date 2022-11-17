Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

