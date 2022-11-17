Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

