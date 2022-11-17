Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,301,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,879,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after buying an additional 124,566 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Western Digital Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.