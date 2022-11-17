Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

