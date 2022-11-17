Wilburn J. Evans Sells 60,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.40 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

