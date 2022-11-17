Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

