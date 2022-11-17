Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $221,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 511.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,009 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $266.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

