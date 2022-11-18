114,930 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

