11,605 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

