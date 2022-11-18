2,255 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QDEL stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

