2,668 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.68 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

