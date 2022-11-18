27,376 Shares in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

