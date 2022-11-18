33,208 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

