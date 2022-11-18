4,001 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.