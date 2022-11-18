47,533 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

