50,960 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Root by 1,264.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 461,428 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

