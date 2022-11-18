Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $24.56. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 6,798 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,706 shares of company stock worth $4,237,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

