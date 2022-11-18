Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

