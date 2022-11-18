Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.31 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

