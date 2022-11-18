Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $213,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

